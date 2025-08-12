Delayed cleanup of work zone causes backups on I-5 in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Drivers in Kent had a longer-than-expected commute Tuesday morning.

The reason? The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says its contractor was late picking up their work zone on northbound I-5 near SR 516 because of a disabled vehicle in the work zone.

WSDOT made the announcement online around 5:30 a.m.

EXPECT DELAYS IN KENT

Our contractor is a little late picking up their work zone on NB I-5 near SR 516 due to a disabled vehicle in their work zone. This right lane closure is causing some delays in the Kent area.



They are picking up now, but please expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/9OzrAP1yit — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 12, 2025

The closure in the right lane caused some unintended delays and backups.

The delay comes amid the month-long closures for WSDOT’s Revive I-5 project.

Northbound lanes are at half-capacity, from I-90 through 45th in the U-District until Friday, August 15, when the entire northbound freeway will be shut down for another full weekend.

All lanes will reopen on Monday, August 18.

