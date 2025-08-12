Local

Delayed cleanup of work zone causes backups on I-5 in Kent

By KIRO 7 News Staff
I-5 backups in Kent (WSDOT)
KENT, Wash. — Drivers in Kent had a longer-than-expected commute Tuesday morning.

The reason? The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says its contractor was late picking up their work zone on northbound I-5 near SR 516 because of a disabled vehicle in the work zone.

WSDOT made the announcement online around 5:30 a.m.

The closure in the right lane caused some unintended delays and backups.

The delay comes amid the month-long closures for WSDOT’s Revive I-5 project.

Northbound lanes are at half-capacity, from I-90 through 45th in the U-District until Friday, August 15, when the entire northbound freeway will be shut down for another full weekend.

All lanes will reopen on Monday, August 18.

