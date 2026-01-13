‘Deeply disturbed’: 7 new sexual abuse lawsuits filed against doctor at WA medical center

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Seven new patients filed sexual abuse lawsuits on Tuesday against Providence Health & Services, Kadlec Regional Medical Center, and Kadlec Clinic – Associated Physicians for Women, alleging the medical centers failed to protect their patients from suspected sexual abuse by Dr. Mark Mulholland.

The new lawsuits were filed after “bombshell” documents from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) were revealed. The documents detailed years of disturbing allegations from patients, staff, and other physicians.

Records indicated that the complaints were ignored and concealed by the many medical centers named in the lawsuit filings, failing to protect patients from harm. The DOH documents also revealed that a criminal report was filed against Dr. Mulholland in 2023.

The new batch of lawsuits, filed with attorneys at Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala PLLC (PCVA), comes after two lawsuits were filed in July 2025 and an additional five lawsuits were filed in August 2025. PCVA noted that its attorneys now represent more than 95 survivors of sexual abuse who are connected to Dr. Mark Mulholland.

Tuesday’s filing shows that when a physician reported Dr. Mulholland to hospital management, she was informed that “He’s always been like that,” and “He sees all the skinny blonde patients. That’s his type,” among other excuses that downplayed his behavior, according to the complaint.

Similar sexual abuse complaints were raised against Dr. Mulholland regarding suggestive comments he allegedly made toward patients on the appearance and tightness of vaginas, with one patient claiming that, “He told me I have a pretty vagina during a pap smear,” with another patient claiming similar remarks during a pelvic exam.

Other complaints noted that Dr. Mulholland allegedly commented on the size of a patient’s partner’s genitalia, and Dr. Mulholland requested a staff member to show him her breast implants.

In September 2024, another patient complained to the DOH, alleging that Dr. Mulholland inappropriately touched her and made sexually suggestive comments. This patient was “deeply disturbed” by the incident, and “appalled” that Dr. Mulholland could “continue to practice medicine after molesting her.”

“I trusted Dr. Mulholland and the institutions employed him to keep me safe. Instead, I was violated, my dignity was stripped away, and my complaints were met with inaction,” said Jane Doe 22, one of the plaintiffs whose lawsuit was filed today. “Learning that others had reported him for years, and that nothing was done, is devastating. This lawsuit is not just about what happened to me. It is about exposing a system that chose to protect a predator over patients, and about making sure no one else is harmed the way I was.”

Physician reported concerns years before action taken

In January 2024, a former physician who worked with Dr. Mulholland for years submitted a detailed complaint to the DOH. In the complaint, the physician noted repeated incidents of sexually inappropriate conduct towards patients and staff, which had been allegedly ongoing for years.

The physician reported the behavior to leadership and human resources years before, but Kadlec and Providence didn’t take action against Dr. Mulholland to protect patients. PCVA stated that Kadlec and Providence concealed the abuse instead.

Ultimately, the physician left her job due to Kadlec’s “systemic” failures to take action against Dr. Mulholland. The complaint also noted a pattern in which Mulholland’s former patients requested consultations from other providers, expressing a strong desire to “see any provider except Dr. Mulholland,” according to PCVA.

“The deeply disturbing allegations revealed today are just the tip of the iceberg regarding Kadlec and Providence’s shocking cover-up of a physician who was a known and documented threat to patients,” said Mallory Allen, partner at PCVA Law and attorney for the survivors. “The callous dismissal of years of complaints enabled Dr. Mark Mulholland to serially abuse hundreds of women and girls over more than a decade.

“The more documents we uncover, the more disturbing complaints we find regarding Kadlec and Providence’s failure to protect his future patients from harm,” Allen continued. “We will continue to work diligently on behalf of the hundreds of survivors of Dr. Mark Mulholland, so that the institutions which enabled his egregious abuse will be held accountable.”

Dr. Mulholland received his medical license in Washington in 1999 and practiced OB/GYN for more than 20 years.

