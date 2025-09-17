Decade-old Capitol Hill brewery closing permanently

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Outer Planet Brewing has announced its permanent closure is set for Saturday, and will host a party for its final day of service, the company announced.

The decade-old brewing company previously announced in February that its lease would expire at the end of September, and spent six months searching for new ownership.

“It’s hardly viable to run a craft brewery when the costs are what they are on the Hill,” co-owner Gabriel Villenave told Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. “Smaller breweries closing, consolidation of larger breweries taking over.”

Capitol Hill brewery debated alternatives ahead of closure

Villenave indicated that the company searched for other options that would avoid a complete closure; however, hopes to keep Outer Planet Brewing alive began to run dry.

“We were trying to pass the torch after 10 years, trying to put the word out and got it listed with a broker,” Villenave told Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. “We talked with potentially interested people. Ultimately, no one was serious. Honestly, we didn’t really know. We think there is definitely potential there to keep it going or take it to the next level.”

Outer Planet Brewing will sell off the last of its beer inventory before its closure on Saturday. The company’s machinery will also be sold and moved from the location, with the goal of it being viable at another brewery.

A final trivia night will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. inside Unit 100 at 1812 12th Ave., followed by a closing party on Saturday, and lastly hosting a garage sale on Sept. 27, encouraging others to “buy our stuff.”

Outer Planet Brewing is open for service Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“It’s bittersweet and mixed feelings,” Villenave told Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. “We were ready to move on, so that’s happening. It’s not the preferred way of unwinding things. The hardest part is really the community space aspect of it. Over that decade, we really built something. Ultimately, we’re leaving on high spirits.”

Outer Planet Brewing’s closure marks the second Capitol Hill brewery to close this year, with Redhook Ale Brewery previously closing in June.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group