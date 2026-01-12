Death investigation underway after two people found inside Mason County home

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating after two people were found dead Monday inside a Lake Limerick home.

Sheriff’s officials said dispatch received a call around 8:45 a.m. from someone who went to a home in the 2000 block of St. Andrews Drive North to check on the occupants.

The caller entered the home, found two individuals who appeared to be dead, and immediately called emergency services.

Deputies responded and confirmed that two people had died inside the residence.

Detectives were then called to the scene and are processing evidence while conducting a full investigation.

Authorities said a noticeable law enforcement presence is expected to remain in the area for several hours as that work continues.

Investigators said the information available so far suggests the incident is isolated, and there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.

The sheriff’s office acknowledged community concern and said the case is being handled carefully and thoroughly.

Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible to allow investigators to work safely and to respect the privacy of those involved and their families.

Once next-of-kin notifications are completed, the Mason County Coroner’s Office will release the identities of the deceased.

