Death investigation underway after man found near Mukilteo roadway

According to the Mukilteo Police Department, a deceased man was found Monday afternoon near the 4600 block of 109th Street Southwest, prompting an active death investigation by local and county authorities.

Mukilteo police and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area after the man was located earlier in the day.

Officials said there is no danger to the public connected to the incident.

Mukilteo police detectives are leading the investigation and continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Police described the case as active.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct the official examination and is responsible for confirming the man’s identity, as well as determining the cause and manner of death.

