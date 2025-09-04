Deadly crash shuts down portion of SR 18 in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — All westbound lanes of State Route 18 at 304th Street in Auburn have been shut down due to a deadly crash.

The on-ramp from 304th is closed as well.

Traffic is being detoured off to 304th Street.

Washington State Patrol said two vehicles were involved, though it’s unclear how many people died.

The highway was shut down around 9 p.m. on Sept. 3, and it’s unclear if it will remain closed overnight.

WSP said an initial investigation doesn’t indicate that any impairment was involved.

Seek alternative routes if possible.

Earlier today, there was a three-car crash on SR 18 in Auburn, but this time, was near 312th Street.

It doesn’t appear that there were any fatalities in that crash, but traffic was backed up for several miles.

