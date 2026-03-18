Deadly crash shuts down Elliot Avenue near Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a deadly crash along Elliot Avenue near Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Elliot Avenue West at West Galer Street.

SPD activity on Rainier Ave S between S Elmgrove St & Wabash Ave S, blocking all SB lanes. Use caution & seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/OqUriIpjw1 — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) March 18, 2026

KIRO 7 obtained street camera video that shows a car speeding around the corner before slamming into a telephone pole.

Less than an hour later, SPD confirmed the crash was deadly. Seattle Fire Department crews say the patient was dead upon their arrival.

All southbound lanes and the left northbound lane were blocked when the crash first happened. By 5:43 a.m., all northbound lanes were cleared, along with the left southbound lane. All remaining lanes remained blocked throughout the morning while Seattle Fire and Seattle Police Department crews cleaned up and investigated.

Seattle Police and the King County Medical Examiner are investigating the crash.

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