‘Deadliest Catch’ star Todd Meadows of Montesano dead at 25 after incident at sea

Todd Meadows, a deckhand on the Discovery Channel reality series “Deadliest Catch,” died last week in an incident at sea while filming the show. The 25-year-old was from Montesano, Washington.

Meadows died Feb. 25 while crab fishing aboard the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska, according to a Facebook post from Captain Rick Shelford. He was filming his first season on the long-running series.

“February 25, 2026 was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea,” Shelford wrote Monday. “We lost our brother, Todd Meadows.”

Meadows earned crew’s respect with strong work ethic, captain says

According to Shelford, Meadows was one of the newest members of his crew, saying he “quickly became family.”

“His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away,” Shelford wrote. “His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.”

Meadows is survived by three children.

“Todd’s love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did,” Shelford wrote. “He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him.”

Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed his death in a statement to TMZ.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows,” a spokesperson said. “This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time.”

A GoFundMe campaign to support Meadows’ three sons has raised nearly $29,000, as of this reporting.

“Deadliest Catch” premiered in 2005 and follows fishing vessels braving the dangerous waters of the Bering Sea. Season 21 concluded last year.

