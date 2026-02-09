Dead victim found in Sumas house fire

SUMAS, Wash. — Whatcom County Fire District 14 says firefighters found a dead victim in a house fire in Sumas.

Crews were called to a home on Halverstick Road at nearly 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

They arrived quickly and worked to put out the fire, eventually finding a dead man inside the house.

The fire district says it has no information on the man’s identity.

The Whatcom County Fire Marshal, as well as the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the circumstances surrounding the person’s death.

