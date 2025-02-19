Dave Matthews, Pearl Jam & Metallica guitars and more could be yours

SEATTLE, Wash. — If you’ve ever wanted to own a bit of music history – now’s your chance.

Sonic Guild Seattle is hosting an online auction to raise money to support emerging musicians in the Seattle metro area.

“Many of the items were created specifically for this auction by the musicians who understand so well how hard it is for emerging musicians to try and build a career and support the work Sonic Guild provides through grants, education and performances,” the nonprofit said in a news release.

What’s being auctioned?

There are a number of unique items up for grabs, including some hand-signed guitars. You can watch the signings by clicking here.

Some of the items available to bid on:

Dave Matthews decorated and signed Fender guitar

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett signed Gibson “Greeny” Les Paul

Kirk Hammett signed Gibson “Greeny” Les Paul Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready signed Fender signature model Stratocaster

signed Fender signature model Stratocaster Nudedragons (Soundgarden) signed Gibson guitar package

(Soundgarden) signed Gibson guitar package Pearl Jam Signed Poster & Vinyl Package

The Head & The Heart signed guitar/handwritten lyrics package

signed guitar/handwritten lyrics package Duff McKagan (Guns & Roses) Package

Mudhoney signed Pedal/Vinyl/Poster package

signed Pedal/Vinyl/Poster package The Gits Signed Test Pressing & Skateboard Package

Signed Test Pressing & Skateboard Package Lance Mercer limited edition Pearl Jam photo package

limited edition Pearl Jam photo package Charles Peterson Nirvana photo package

When is the auction?

The auction began Feb. 19 and will close on Feb. 28.

Where is the auction?

You can access the auction here: https://www.charitybuzz.com/support/sonicguild

Who is Sonic Guild Seattle?

Sonic Guild Seattle, formerly known as Black Fret, is a music non-profit. The goal is to help emerging musicians with their various career development needs. There are chapters in Austin, Colorado, and Seattle. Sonic Guild operates on a membership model, offering music enthusiasts exclusive access to intimate performances and a say in annual grant allocations. For more information or to join, click here.





©2025 Cox Media Group