Dave Matthews Band releases summer concert dates at The Gorge

GEORGE, Wash. — The ‘Labor Dave’ tradition lives on for another year.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Dave Matthews Band, will be bringing their 2026 Summer Tour to Washington to play at The Gorge Amphitheatre for three consecutive nights.

The band will be playing on September 4, 5, and 6.

Below are the opening performances:

September 4: Stephen Wilson Jr and Infinity Song

September 5: Watchhouse and Jonah Kagen

September 6: Jesse Welles and Sierra Hull

General tickets will go on sale on February 20 at 10 AM (local venue time).

For members of the Dave Matthews Band Fan Association, pre-sale tickets will go on sale Tuesday, January 27, at 6 a.m. PT.

You can buy tickets at davematthewsband.com.

©2026 Cox Media Group