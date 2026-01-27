Local

Dave Matthews Band releases summer concert dates at The Gorge

By KIRO 7 News Staff
2024 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Day One FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 28: Dave Matthews of Dave Matthews Band performs onstage for day one of the 2024 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on September 28, 2024 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Musi)
GEORGE, Wash. — The ‘Labor Dave’ tradition lives on for another year.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Dave Matthews Band, will be bringing their 2026 Summer Tour to Washington to play at The Gorge Amphitheatre for three consecutive nights.

The band will be playing on September 4, 5, and 6.

Below are the opening performances:

  • September 4: Stephen Wilson Jr and Infinity Song
  • September 5: Watchhouse and Jonah Kagen
  • September 6: Jesse Welles and Sierra Hull

General tickets will go on sale on February 20 at 10 AM (local venue time).

For members of the Dave Matthews Band Fan Association, pre-sale tickets will go on sale Tuesday, January 27, at 6 a.m. PT.

You can buy tickets at davematthewsband.com.

