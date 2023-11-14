Daughter of 1 of 2 shooting victims arrested at Marysville home

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Two people are in the hospital after they were shot at a home in Marysville Monday night.

Police said that shortly before 8 p.m., an 83-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were shot in the 9500 block of 53rd Avenue Northeast.

Officers said the grandson of one of the victims called 911 and when police got there, the shooting suspect was still in the house.

Police told us they arrested a woman in her 50s who is the daughter of one of the victims.

The condition of the victims is not known.

Officials said they have never been called to the home for any incidents in the past.





