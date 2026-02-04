Dashcam: Thurston deputies use grappler on thieves trying to escape chase in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TSCO) says two suspects with various warrants tried to run from deputies after an alleged theft on Monday night.

At around 10:21 p.m., dashcam posted to Facebook shows the suspects speeding northbound on I-5 while officers with Olympia Police gave chase.

A TCSO deputy caught up to the car and deployed a grappler device, which wrapped around the suspect’s back left tire, bringing it to a stop without injuries.

Both were arrested facing charges of eluding in addition to their previous warrants for assault and theft, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

