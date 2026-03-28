Dashcam: 4 people run from stolen car after chase near Parkland

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says deputies disabled a stolen car, ending an early morning chase on March 24.

At around 1 a.m., a deputy saw a stolen car driving along Pacific Avenue South in Parkland and tried to pull it over.

The driver tried to speed off but another deputy further down the road threw stop sticks to disable the car and four people jumped out and ran, PCSO said.

Two men, aged 32 and 39, were immediately detained and a 17-year-old girl was taken into custody a short time later.

The 19-year-old driver jumped a fence but when he came in contact with a deputy, he tried to act like he wasn’t involved, PCSO said.

He and the 17-year-old girl were arrested while the other two passengers were released, according to the sheriff’s office.

©2026 Cox Media Group