Dangerous intersections: South Sound spot had 8 fatalities in 1 weekend

Pierce and Thurston counties see their rough share of crashes daily.

The state of Washington has the fourth-highest increase in car crash fatalities over the past ten years and there’s one spot in the South Sound that had eight fatalities in just one weekend.

“There are some hotspots that recently had a lot of fatalities on State Route 509 in the Puget Sound region, but we see it statewide, on the east side of the mountains, they’re notorious for having fatal collisions on those roadways,” INRIX Traffic Analyst Bob Pishue said.

A big factor is the condition of the roadways, and Bob says roadway configuration changes would reduce the number of fatalities around these hot spots.

Later this week we’re breaking down the problem area in Snohomish County.

