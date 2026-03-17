Dangerous avalanche conditions in mountains in Western Washington

The Northwest Avalanche Center has placed many of the area’s mountains in high and considerable avalanche danger on Monday, as warming temperatures and rain follow recent heavy snowfall.

Experts warned that the risk of wet snow avalanches has increased in some areas, including the backcountry areas of Snoqualmie Pass.

The warnings come after a period of significant snowfall that has drawn crowds of skiers and snowboarders to the mountains.

While deep snow risks have decreased, the transition to warmer weather has created more dangerous conditions in the backcountry, prompting officials to urge recreationists to avoid all avalanche-prone terrain.

Northwest Avalanche Center Forecast Director Dennis D’Amico explained that wet snow avalanches present unique challenges for those in the mountains because typical warning signs are less visible.

“With wet snow avalanches, especially as this goes further along, it gets really hard to take signs from the snow pack that it’s dangerous,” D’Amico said. “So the best advice is to stay away from avalanche terrain or really big slopes and overhead hazards.”

D’Amico also emphasized the importance of visibility and awareness of the surrounding landscape, noting that dangerous conditions could persist for the remainder of the week.

“Plan your day carefully,” D’Amico said. “If there’s periods of low visibility, make sure you know what’s above you, because you might not see it ahead of time.”

Hikers in the area told KIRO 7 that avalanche risks were on their mind.

Shasta Hensen noted that snow was frequently falling from the trees due to the warming conditions.

“You gotta watch,” Hensen said. “You know me and my dog about got plowed by one.”

Hensen has personal experience with the dangers of the area, having survived an avalanche in the Snoqualmie Pass area several years ago.

“We heard this weird sound,” Hensen said. “We couldn’t figure out what it was and all of a sudden, we look up and here comes all this snow.”

Hensen and a friend were buried for approximately 20 to 30 minutes before being rescued, citing a beacon and a small air pocket for their survival.

Beyond the immediate safety concerns, the recent heavy snowfall has impacted the region’s overall snowpack levels.

Experts with the Northwest Avalanche Center reported that the area made positive gains in snowpack following the recent storms.

Future snowpack levels remain uncertain as the region moves toward the warmer months. Experts said conditions ahead will depend on how the area closes out the beginning of spring, and it is currently too early to say what things could look like this summer.

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