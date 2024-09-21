Dan Evans, three-term Washington governor and U.S. senator, dies at 98

Dan Evans, a popular three-term Republican governor of Washington who later served in the U.S. Senate, has died at the age of 98, the University of Washington confirmed Friday.

Evans, who left a lasting mark on state and national politics, passed away after a decades-long exceptional career in public service.

Evans, a Seattle native and civil engineer by training, first entered politics in 1956 when he was elected to the state Legislature.

Remembering Daniel J. Evans, a visionary leader and proud UW alum. Evans passed away yesterday at 98.

He won the governorship in 1964, defeating Democratic incumbent Albert D. Rosellini. Evans’ three terms in office, from 1965 to 1977, made him one of Washington’s most prominent political figures.

He was the first person elected to serve three terms as governor, a feat unmatched until current Gov. Jay Inslee.

Known for his moderate to liberal Republican views, Evans was an advocate for environmental protection, leading the creation of the nation’s first state Department of Ecology, a model for the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

His efforts to expand state park areas and introduce clean air and water legislation left a significant environmental legacy.

In a statement quoted by the Seattle Times, his sons Dan Jr., Mark, and Bruce Evans reflected on his legacy: “Dad lived an exceptionally full life… He touched a lot of lives. And he did this without sacrificing family.”

Evans’ time as governor was marked by efforts to modernize the state’s infrastructure and educational system.

He signed legislation that created The Evergreen State College and supported the founding of Washington’s community college system.

He also made an unsuccessful attempt to introduce a state income tax.

Following his time as governor, Evans served as president of The Evergreen State College before accepting an appointment to the U.S. Senate in 1983, filling the seat left vacant by the death of Democratic Sen. Henry “Scoop” Jackson.

Though Evans had previously expressed disinterest in Washington, D.C. politics, he agreed to complete Jackson’s term.

Still, he chose not to run for re-election in 1988, citing frustration with the Senate’s slow pace and rancor.

In his later years, Evans remained active in public life, serving as a regent at the University of Washington, his alma mater, and on various nonprofit and corporate boards.

Both candidates for Governor also released statements on the passing of the former governor.

Dave Reichert

“I am saddened by the news that Governor Dan Evans has passed. Dan was a guiding light for those of us in service who sought to work with others, regardless of ideology or party, to get things done for Washingtonians. Keeping Washington clean, green, and pristine was a passion for Governor Evans and I was honored to work with him during my time in Congress to preserve our natural beauty for future generations. He was a titan of Washington politics and will be greatly missed. My prayers are with his family as they mourn this tremendous loss.”

Bob Ferguson

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Washington legend: former Governor Dan Evans. Evans was more than a Senator, Governor, and civic leader; he was a Washingtonian, always putting the people, places, and institutions of his state ahead of political party and personal ambition. His legacy is seen today in the forests and mountains he helped protect, in the communities and economies he helped prosper, and in his beloved University of Washington, which he helped transform into a global higher education leader.

“The term ‘Dan Evans Republican’ became shorthand for his style of leadership– moderate, pragmatic, and always putting the interests of Washington first. I grew up with parents who were truly in this mold, hosting fundraisers for Evans early in his career and true believers in his approach. I learned from them– and from him– many of the values I have sought to bring to my own public service.

“We mourn his loss as a state, but know that in his decades of dedication and service to the people of our state, he leaves a durable foundation. We are grateful not only for Dan Evans’ leadership, but the way he led. Our thoughts are with his family as we reflect upon and celebrate his innumerable accomplishments for the people of Washington state.”





