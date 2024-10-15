Damaged expansion joint on northbound I-5 in Arlington causes traffic delays

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Drivers heading north on Interstate 5 approaching the Stilly River will likely experience traffic delays as an expansion joint closes all but one lane of the freeway.

At 7:21 p.m. on Monday, The Washington State Patrol (WSP) announced on their X account that an expansion joint had come loose and was sticking up in the roadway.

🚨 Traffic alert. An expansion joint at the Stilly River on northbound Interstate 5 (MP 209) has come loose and is sticking up in the roadway. Backups are already long. Only one lane open. Seek alternate routes. DOT is on the way to fix the expansion joint.



This occurred near milepost 209 in Arlington.

Until repairs can be made, drivers should expect heavy traffic.

Northbound traffic is reduced to one lane until the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) can make repairs.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

This story is developing and will be updated.

