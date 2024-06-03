Cyndi Lauper bringing Farewell Tour to Seattle

SEATTLE — Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 7th, to Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour” to Seattle’.

The “Time After Time” singer announced her farewell tour will swing by Climate Pledge Arena on December 1st.

The 23-city tour starts in Montreal, Canada in October. She will be joined by “special guests to be revealed at a later date,” teased a news release.

The tour comes on the heels of a documentary called “Let The Canary Sing” focusing on Lauper’s career. It will air on Paramount+.

Lauper was featured on CBS Sunday Morning talking about singing was her escape from her home life.

Tickets to Lauper’s December concert will go on sale online starting at 10 a.m. Pacific on Friday.

