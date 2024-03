Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday Lacey firefighters responded to a major accident involving a car and a bicyclist east of Lacey on Old Pacific Highway Southeast near Kuhlman Road Southeast.

Medics tell KIRO 7 the bicycle rider suffered multiple traumatic injuries. We are working to find out their condition.

Old Pacific Highway was completely shut down in the area.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

