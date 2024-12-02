Cyber Monday deals happening as some Amazon workers are on strike

Today millions of Americans are taking advantage of Cyber Monday deals to get a jump on holiday shopping.

That’s happening at the same time Amazon employees worldwide are protesting to demand better pay and benefits.

Here in Washington, that isn’t the case. Many people are already shipping out those Cyber Monday packages.

The Black Friday rush marks the beginning of Amazon’s busy season.

“Typically we see from Thanksgiving to Christmas an influx of volume, we will see tens of thousands more packages daily here. Normally, we see around 50,000 packages a day here in Puyallup,” said Manager Dave Daigle.

But worldwide, some distribution operations have been interrupted as employees have walked out of Amazon facilities to demand higher pay and better benefits as part of the “Make Amazon Pay” day.

UNI Global has partnered with the Teamsters Union for this protest for the fifth year in a row.

UNI Global says Employees in the United States, India, Japan, and more started protesting on Friday and will continue through Monday.

On Friday, Amazon Teamsters posted several pictures on social media showing Amazon employees with “Make Amazon Pay” signs.

The X posts say “Amazon Teamsters are taking action this #BlackFriday.” Amazon Teamsters told us they’re from facilities in Kentucky, Illinois, New York, Michigan, and California.

But Amazon denies that, saying in a statement:

“We have no reports of Amazon related protests/walkouts/demonstrations happening in the US on Black Friday or Cyber Monday and there has been no impact to our operations.”

Amazon tells us no delays in shipping are expected. They say everything will continue to move smoothly.

As for the protests happening across the world, Amazon Teamsters and UNI Global say that will end Monday night.

