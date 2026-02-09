Local

Crowds block area of downtown Seattle after Seahawks Super Bowl win

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Crowds in Seattle (SDOT)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) issued a warning a little after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, asking drivers to avoid the area of 1st Avenue and Yesler Way.

Droves of Seahawks Fans flooded the streets after the team clinched their second Super Bowl victory in team history.

SDOT told drivers to find other ways around the city until the crowd dispersed.

The Seahawks beat the New England Patriots in a 29-13 final score. The teams played at Levi Stadium in San Francisco.

The last time the Seahawks made it to the Super Bowl was in 2015 – also facing the Patriots – but lost because of a final-minute interception.

Seattle won their first Super Bowl the year prior against the Denver Broncos.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read