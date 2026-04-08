Crosslake Connection brings new customers to Mercer Island

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Sound Transit’s new Crosslake Connection light rail over the I-90 floating bridge is already bringing in new riders.

Mercer Island business owners say they are seeing a difference in foot traffic.

Shawn’s Cafe and Bakery Owner David Huffman tells us people are excited to use the new mode of public transportation.

“I’ve seen some families and just a lot of people in general checking out the light rail, kind of exploring it, running around,” Huffman said.

Huffman says he is already seeing a steady increase in sales

“I see one or two every day who said they came on light rail,” Huffman said.

Sound Transit’s Crosslake light rail stations on Mercer Island and Judkins Park opened less than two weeks ago.

Mercer Island Chamber of Commerce CEO Jen Dean said the foot traffic increase is exciting.

“It’s a great addition to the island, the businesses are excited to welcome new customers, and we are excited to showcase the island that it is,” Dean said.

Huffman said his little shop has taken a few punches over the years.

“Before the pandemic, there was a building across the street that was a huge part of my business, and now the people only come in there a few days a week,” Huffman said.

He tells us he is excited to see that the light rail will make up for some of that loss.

Before you head out, make sure you check the light rail schedule: soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/routes-schedules

For more information on the Crosslake Connection, visit: soundtransit.org/crosslake

©2026 Cox Media Group