Critics say Washington initiatives threaten safety of LGBTQ+ students

A coalition of parents, educators, counselors, and law enforcement professionals is urging voters to reject two proposed Washington initiatives that it decries as “anti-trans.”

Both measures are backed by the conservative group Let’s Go Washington. IL 26-001 aims to restore the so-called “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” while IL 26-638 would bar transgender girls from girls’ sports. The group, Washington Families for Freedom, said the initiatives would increase risks of abuse and discrimination among LGBTQ+ students.

“Paid signature gatherers are promoting poorly written initiatives that will threaten the safety of every Washington student,” Libby Watson, campaign manager for Washington Families for Freedom, said.

Critics speak out against Washington initiatives

Several speakers gathered outside Franklin High School in Seattle on Thursday, sharing personal experiences. Claire Michelle, a transgender woman and small business owner, described being forced out of her home after coming out to her parents.

“I fought through homelessness and starvation,” she said. “Nobody should have to go through what I did.”

Let’s Go Washington says proposals restore parental authority

Let’s Go Washington, founded by hedge fund manager Brian Heywood, has become a major force in state politics. Heywood said the new proposals are about restoring parental authority.

“We don’t co-parent with the government,” he said.

The group must collect enough valid signatures by Jan. 2, 2026. If certified, lawmakers can adopt the measures, take no action and send them to voters, or propose alternatives for the November 2026 ballot.

Washington Families for Freedom is urging voters to pledge to “decline to sign.” Thursday’s event coincided with Transgender Day of Remembrance, underscoring what advocates said is the life-or-death impact of policies targeting LGBTQ+ youth.

