Crime Stoppers gives tips to prevent break-ins after string of Seattle robberies

SEATTLE — A string of robberies across neighborhoods around South Seattle has many neighbors on high alert. Police said the crimes are being committed by a group of young people targeting vulnerable people. Jim Fuda, the director of Crime Stoppers Puget Sound, said that if you fall victim to a crime like this, the best thing you can do is give them what they want.

“The best thing is in this case if they do hit you, give them what they want and protect yourself so you don’t get hurt,” Fuda said.

Seattle Police said this is not a hate crime and they are working to find the suspects responsible. In the meantime, they want everyone to be on alert.

“Just being alert I know we’ve talked about this being hyper-vigilant in terms of your surroundings and if you are seeing anything suspicious to call 911,” Judinna Gulpan from the Seattle Police Department said.

Fuda also said having security cameras set up can help deter crime and can also be helpful during investigations.

“Say, Ring is here or whatever, ADT, whatever system you might have or even if you don’t just to make it look like you do to get somebody to move to the next location,” he said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and charge of the suspects. You can remain anonymous.

