Crews tackle residential building fire in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood

SEATTLE — Firefighters tackled flames in a multi-story residential building in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the fire extended into the “void spaces” between floors one and two of a residential building along 14th Ave. W.

Firefighters worked to gain access and put water on the fire, quickly confirming that the primary search was all clear, with no injuries reported.

By 7:15 a.m., SFD reported that the fire was under control, and crews were working on an overhaul to remove smoldering debris and extinguish any hot spots.

At 7:31 a.m., SFD confirmed that the fire was extinguished, and the incident was under investigation.

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