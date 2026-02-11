Crews stop Milton business fire before it spreads inside

Firefighters stopped a fire from spreading into a commercial building in Milton on Wednesday morning, according to East Pierce Fire.

Crews responded at 8:02 a.m. to a reported commercial structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames burning on the exterior business sign at the front of the building.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and kept it from moving into the structure.

Everyone inside the building was safely evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

©2026 Cox Media Group