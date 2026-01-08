Crews say unattended candle caused Everett house fire

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett firefighters are reminding the public of the dangers of leaving a candle unattended after a fire broke out inside a home early Wednesday.

Around 9:30 a.m., crews responded to a fire on Walnut Street after a neighbor reported smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

Firefighters were quickly able to put the fire out before it could spread to the rest of the home.

One person inside was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center for smoke inhalation as he tried to put the fire out himself.

No one else was injured and no one was displaced.

Investigators learned that a candle left unattended caused the fire.

“Keep candles away from anything that can burn, place them on a stable surface, and never leave them unattended. Always extinguish candles before leaving a room or going to sleep,” the Everett Fire Department reminded people in a press release.

Thankfully, working smoke detectors gave the home’s occupants an early warning and the chance to escape.

