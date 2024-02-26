Crews restore power for over 4,000 homes in North Seattle

SEATTLE — Crews with Seattle City Light have mostly restored power in North Seattle. The outage affected over 4,000 homes on Sunday.

There are still scattered outages throughout the city as of 5:50 p.m.

For constant updates, visit the outage map on the Seattle City Light website.

The large outage in North Seattle has been restored. South Seattle/Columbia City continues to have outages affecting 5,600 customers. For updates, visit outage map at https://t.co/ijUJXHhsDH — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) February 26, 2024

