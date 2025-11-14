Crews respond after worker trapped 20 feet underground in Lakewood sewage pipe

A worker was critically injured Friday morning after being rescued from deep inside a sewage pipe at a Lakewood construction site, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Crews were called around 9:50 a.m. to the site near 6800 Bridgeport Way West for a confined space rescue.

Two construction workers had been working about 20 feet underground and nearly 300 feet into a sewage pipe when one of them required immediate help, officials said.

While in the pipe, the workers started to feel a lack of oxygen. One of the workers then experienced a medical emergency.

Before firefighters arrived, construction crews used a rope and a crane to pull that person out.

Around 9:50 a.m., crews were called to a confined space rescue at a construction site near 6800 Bridgeport Way W.



Two workers were 20 feet underground and 290 feet into a sewage pipe when one of them required immediate assistance. pic.twitter.com/sfJpyQt2zr — West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) November 14, 2025

Fire crews then treated the patient, who was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

No additional details about the worker’s identity or the cause of the incident were immediately released.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue said the confined-space nature of the job made the response especially challenging.

©2025 Cox Media Group