Local

Crews put out fire after flames engulf house in Graham

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Crews extinguished a house fire in Graham. (Graham Fire and Rescue)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

GRAHAM, Wash. — Fire crews extinguished a fire that destroyed a home in Graham on Sunday around 1:30 a.m.

Graham Fire and Rescue and South Pierce Fire and Rescue crews were called in.

The fire was in the 4800 block of 294th Street East in Graham, according to Graham Fire.

The homeowner was able to safely evacuate.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pierce County Fire Marshal’s office.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read