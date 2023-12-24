Crews put out fire after flames engulf house in Graham

GRAHAM, Wash. — Fire crews extinguished a fire that destroyed a home in Graham on Sunday around 1:30 a.m.

Graham Fire and Rescue and South Pierce Fire and Rescue crews were called in.

The fire was in the 4800 block of 294th Street East in Graham, according to Graham Fire.

The homeowner was able to safely evacuate.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pierce County Fire Marshal’s office.

Just after 1:30 AM, Graham Fire & Rescue and South Pierce Fire & Rescue crews were called to a structure fire in the 4800 block of 294th St E in Graham. The fire was heavily involved upon arrival. The homeowner was home and was able to safely evacuate. pic.twitter.com/vsSDDt5NpM — Graham Fire & Rescue (@GrahamFireWa) December 24, 2023





©2023 Cox Media Group