Crews fight heavy flames in Lynnwood house fire

Crews fight heavy flames in Lynnwood house fire
By KIRO 7 News Staff

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — South County Fire responded to a house fire in Lynnwood early Sunday morning, the department posted on X.

No residents were home at the time of the fire around 2 a.m. but crews found heavy flames in the garage and going through the roof, the post said.

Firefighters extinguished the majority of the flames in about 15 minutes and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

