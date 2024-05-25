Crews descended 100 feet down a ravine to grab crash victim in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wash. — On Friday, crews worked together to rescue a driver who crashed into a tree and dropped 100 feet down a ravine in Arlington.

Crews from the Marysville Fire District, Snohomish County Fire District 19, and Tulalip Bay Fire Department came together to do a technical rescue into the ravine where the vehicle came to a stop.

The driver was rescued and transported to Providence Everett for care.

No other information was provided on the cause of the crash or the condition of the driver.

