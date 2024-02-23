Local

Crews put out smoldering fire at Seattle’s Space Needle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
X posts from the Seattle Fire Department started at 4:24 a.m., saying there was a fire in a high-rise in the 400 block of Broad Street.

Fire response at Space Needle

SEATTLE — A fire was reported at Seattle’s iconic Space Needle Friday morning.

X posts from the Seattle Fire Department started at 4:24 a.m., saying there was a fire in a high rise in the 400 block of Broad Street.

It turned out to be a “smoldering fire in a confined space.”

About 15 minutes later, Seattle Fire posted that the fire was under control and the number of firefighters in the area was being reduced.

The fire is now out and the incident is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

