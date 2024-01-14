Crews battle Federal Way apartment fire affecting 7 adults and 2 children

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The South King Fire Department battled an apartment fire at 125 SW Campus Drive in Federal Way Saturday morning.

Witnesses say the fire started at the back of the building. When crews arrived they saw flames engulfing the back of the first two floors.

While the fire was extinguished, the Red Cross helped seven adults and two children who were affected by the fire.

Overnight in #FederalWay, volunteers are assisting 7 adults and 2 children affected by a multi-family fire on SW Campus Dr. Help is being provided as needed. #NWDisasterResponse pic.twitter.com/DCUOszKVBl — American Red Cross Northwest Region (@RedCrossNW) January 13, 2024

“One person was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation,” said a spokesperson. “At least four units were impacted by fire or smoke damage.”

Firefighters say they don’t know the cause of the fire but crews are still investigating.

SKF @ValleyFire @Zone3FireRehab @KingCoMedicOne at an apartment fire at 125 SW Campus DR. Fire reported on the back side of the building. pic.twitter.com/8K1zny1pjf — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) January 13, 2024

This is an ongoing story check back for updates.





