Crew battle Snag Island fire that engulfs home

SNAG ISLAND, Wash. — Firefighters battled a fire that destroyed a home on Snag Island early Saturday morning.

East Pierce Fire crews said the fire started at 4:38 a.m. in the 21100 block of Snag Island Drive East.

Crews said when they got there the home was fully engulfed.

Everyone and one dog made it out safely, but one dog did not survive. One family member was evaluated by paramedics.

EPFR said because there are no fire hydrants on Snag Island, crews had to shuttle water which takes more time. EPFR’s boat Marine 122 also helped put out the fire from the lake.

The Pierce County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire and EPFR’s chaplain and Red Cross are helping the family.

Crews from the Buckley Fire Department, Valley Fire, Orting Valley Fire and Rescue, and Enumclaw Fire also helped with the fire.

Firefighters battled an early morning fire on #SnagIsland just outside Bonney Lake. Firefighters were dispatched to the 21100 block of Snag Island Drive E at 4:38 AM. Crews arrived to find the home fully involved in fire and immediately began a defensive attack. pic.twitter.com/T9KsFht70K — East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) July 29, 2023





