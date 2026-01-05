Credit cards stolen at Poo Poo Point trailhead used for $7,000 shopping spree in Bellevue

A suspect is being sought after credit cards stolen from a vehicle at a popular hiking trailhead were used to rack up more than $7,000 in purchases, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the theft happened June 11, 2025, between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. while the victim’s vehicle was parked at the Poo Poo Point Trailhead.

During that time, the vehicle was prowled and the victim’s credit cards were taken.

Investigators said the suspect later used the stolen cards at multiple retailers in Bellevue, charging more than $7,000.

Several of the purchases were made at the Apple Store and Nordstrom inside Bellevue Square.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office released videos of the suspect and described him as a white male with dark hair and a mustache.

RAW: Credit card theft suspect 1

At the time of the theft, he was wearing a gray baseball cap, a gray long-sleeve shirt, black pants, gray and black sneakers, and a black fanny pack.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the case is asked to contact Detective Hersh Hoaglan with the King County Sheriff’s Office at Hersh.Hoaglan@kingcounty.gov.

The investigation is ongoing.

