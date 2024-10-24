Crash on State Route 16 is a near miss for WSDOT crews in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — On Tuesday, Washington State Department of Transportation crews were nearly hit when a crash in a construction zone in Vancouver happened right next to them.

WSDOT took to social media to remind people of the dangers their crews are in when working on the roads.

“Thankfully, none of our workers or contract staff were injured,” WSDOT wrote in a Facebook post. “Far too often, they aren’t so fortunate.”

WSDOT reminds drivers to slow down, move over and pay close attention when moving through construction zones.

“Do your part to ensure these people can get home to their friends and families at the end of the day,” WSDOT Wrote.

