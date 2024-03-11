Local

Crashes on southbound I-5 block lanes near Everett

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Southbound I-5 crash north of Everett (WSDOT)

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 were blocked north of Everett after two crashes on Monday.

As of 7:45 a.m., two lanes had reopened.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the crashes are just north of Marine View Drive. Both involved multiple cars.

At first, cars involved in the crash were blocking both the right and left lanes. A WSDOT camera showed at least six cars blocking the left lane and possibly two cars blocking the right lane. One of the cars in the right lane was on its roof.

The right lane has since been cleared.

It is not yet known if anyone was hurt.

