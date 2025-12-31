Crash shuts down all westbound I-90 lanes at Rainier Avenue in Seattle

All westbound lanes of Interstate 90 are blocked near Rainier Avenue South after a semi-truck crash, according to Washington State Patrol and Washington State Department of Transportation.

The collision happened on westbound I-90 at Rainier Avenue South, near milepost 3.

Troopers said the roadway is completely blocked at the scene, and drivers should expect significant delays in the area.

State patrol officials reported that the crash resulted in minor injuries.

Tow trucks have been called and are on the way to clear the vehicles involved.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and plan for extra travel time until the roadway reopens.

