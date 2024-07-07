Crash in the Interbay neighborhood of Seattle leaves one dead

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Interbay neighborhood of Seattle that left one dead.

Around 10:46 p.m. on Friday, the Seattle Police Department answered reports of a crash at the intersection of 15th Avenue West and West Garfield Street.

When officers arrived they found two cars with significant damage.

Seattle fire crews at the scene pronounced a man deceased.

The driver of the other car was evaluated and taken to Harborview Medical Center for medical attention.

No signs of impairment were observed in the driver, police said.

According to Seattle police, it was determined that the Toyota Corolla was speeding northbound on 15th Avenue West when it slid sideways, crashed into a Toyota Camry and flipped on its side before coming to a stop.

With assistance from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), the area was closed while police completed their investigation.

No information was provided on the condition of the driver.

