World Cup trophy available for viewing in Seattle

SEATTLE — The FIFA World Cup trophy has arrived in Seattle for fans to experience ahead of the international games later this year.

The World Cup kicks off on June 11, and the first Seattle game will be played on June 15.

To celebrate, the actual World Cup trophy will be displayed in Victory Hall in Hatback Bar & Grille, located at 1201 1st Ave S.

The trophy will be in Seattle for a few days before moving on to the next city.

“The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is bringing the most coveted prize in football to Seattle. As a long-standing partner of FIFA, Coca-Cola is proud to give fans across the globe the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the original FIFA World Cup Trophy, the most coveted trophy in the world, up close ahead of the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026™. FIFA World Cup 2026™ is set to be the biggest yet—spanning three host nations, Canada, Mexico and the United States, with more teams, more matches, and more celebrations than ever before," FIFA wrote.

The trophy will be presented at 30 FIFA member associations across 75 stops over the span of 150 days.

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