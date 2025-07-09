Crash on I-5 blocks southbound lanes near Tacoma Dome

TACOMA, Wash. — All lanes but one on I-5 southbound near the Tacoma Dome are blocked this morning due to a crash.

The one-car collision happened just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The HOV Lane was opened to all drivers for traffic to get by.

WSDOT Tacoma told drivers to expect heavy congestion approaching the Tacoma Dome due to the collision and emergency response, adding that there is a potential for extended lane closures while crews investigate.

