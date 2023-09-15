Local

Crash on I-405 offramp to I-90 in Bellevue causes backups

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Crash on I-405 to I-90 in Bellevue (WSDOT)

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A crash on the northbound Interstate 405 offramp to eastbound Interstate 90 in Bellevue caused backups Friday morning.

The collision was reported at 7:30 a.m.

The crash and response were partially blocking the offramp and the two right lanes on eastbound I-90.

Both I-90 lanes reopened at 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters, troopers, Bellevue Police officers, and a Washington State Department of Transportation Incident Response Team were at the scene.

There is no word on injuries.


