Crash on I-405 offramp to I-90 in Bellevue causes backups

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A crash on the northbound Interstate 405 offramp to eastbound Interstate 90 in Bellevue caused backups Friday morning.

The collision was reported at 7:30 a.m.

The crash and response were partially blocking the offramp and the two right lanes on eastbound I-90.

Both I-90 lanes reopened at 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters, troopers, Bellevue Police officers, and a Washington State Department of Transportation Incident Response Team were at the scene.

There is no word on injuries.

