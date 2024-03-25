Crash closes stretch of westbound SR 516 in Kent

KENT, Wash. — All lanes of westbound State Route 516 are blocked between Meeker and State Route 161 in Kent after a crash early Monday.

Only one car was involved.

Initially, the eastbound lanes were also blocked after the crash that happened at around 3 a.m., but they reopened about an hour later. However, drivers cannot turn on left on Meeker at the intersection.

Video from the scene showed a car that is so mangled that it is nearly unrecognizable.

We have a news crew at the scene trying to get information about injuries.









