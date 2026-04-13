Craft beer, cute dogs collide in Everett Animal Shelter’s ‘Paws & Pints’ photo contest

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A new photo contest in Snohomish County is combining two of Washington’s greatest passions: craft beer and dogs.

Everett Animal Shelter has partnered with Scuttlebutt Brewing for “Paws & Pints,” a fundraiser inviting dog owners to submit their best canine glamour shots and then campaign — hard — for votes.

Each $1 vote supports the shelter’s animals and nudges a contestant up the leaderboard. The grand prize? A Scuttlebutt beer named after the winning dog, unveiled at a celebration party at the brewery’s taproom in Everett.

Grand prize includes custom beer name, brewery celebration event

The top five vote-getters will all take home prizes, but only one pooch earns immortality on a tap handle.

Organizers encouraged participants to rally friends, family, coworkers, and “anyone else who owes you a favor” to vote.

Submissions and voting opened March 27 and close Friday, April 17 at 9 p.m.

Details on the celebration party are still to come, but organizers made one thing clear: dogs are invited.

Manda Factor is the host of “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio. Follow Manda on X and email her here.

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