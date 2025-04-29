Coyote Ridge inmate dies following cell assault

CONNELL, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

An inmate at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center (CRCC) died while in custody after an assault on April 29, the Department of Corrections (DOC) confirmed.

Justus Cyr, 41, was allegedly assaulted by another incarcerated individual while he was in his cell. What spurred the altercation is unknown, as of this reporting. CRCC is a medium-security prison in Connell, with inmates typically serving sentences that range from six years to life.

The alleged attacker, whose identity is expected to be released once charges are filed, was taken into custody and is staying within CRCC’s restrictive housing.

The DOC and the Connell Police Department are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

