Court documents allege 18-year-old was driving 112 mph when he caused fatal crash in Renton

An 18-year-old man is now officially charged in the deaths of four people in a crash in Renton on March 19.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office released documents Saturday detailing the charges against Chase Jones, detailing the four counts of Vehicular Homicide, two counts of Vehicular Assault, and one count of Reckless Driving that were filed.

Jones is currently scheduled to be arraigned in early April.

The charges are the result of a horrific crash at the intersection of South 192nd Street and 140th Avenue South near Renton last Tuesday, March 19, that claimed the lives of a woman and three children and severely injured two children. One other adult in another vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the King County Prosecutors Office, data from Jones’s 2015 Audi A4 indicate he was driving at 112 mph when he collided with the van.

Jones’ vehicle was bought just a month before the collision.

According to the court document, it was the third vehicle that he had totaled in a speeding crash in the last 11 months.

Jones is currently scheduled to be arraigned on those charges in early April.

©2022 Cox Media Group