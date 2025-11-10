Couple leads police on high-speed chase in Sedro-Woolley

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — The Sedro Woolley Police Department (SWPD) says a couple, both with previous warrants, led officers on a chase on Saturday evening.

At around 6:50 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver with warrants out for his arrest near Fidalgo Street and Township in Sedro-Woolley.

The driver questioned the officer why he was being pulled over and when asked to step out of his van, the driver took off, SWPD said.

Police say the driver, along with a female passenger, were speeding southbound on Highway 9 and at times driving into oncoming traffic.

Police say the woman in the passenger seat also leaned out of the car and displayed her middle finger to officers.

Both were arrested and booked into jail for the chase, previous warrants, as well as 6.6 grams of meth found in the van, according to Sedro Woolley Police.

©2025 Cox Media Group