Counterfeit $100 bills used in theft scheme across WA counties, 2 arrested

A scheme involving the use of fake $100 bills to steal thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise across several Washington counties has been halted with the arrests of two suspects.

In January 2025, the Redmond Police Department (RPD) responded to reports of a female suspect shoplifting from stores in the area. The suspect fled, but officers were able to identify the woman, RPD announced.

An RPD investigation uncovered that the female suspect was involved in a widespread theft and counterfeiting scheme across multiple counties, using fake U.S. currency to steal tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and gift cards.

Suspects filmed shoplifting from Redmond store

Surveillance footage captured in April 2025 revealed that a female and a male suspect were shoplifting at a store in Redmond.

The male suspect had a history of domestic violence and was later arrested by SWAT in May for an unrelated first-degree assault case with a gun in Seattle.

RPD detectives later discovered the male suspect had repeatedly violated his protection orders. Following his release from jail, officers found the male suspect at a local hotel with a loaded firearm, extended magazines, narcotics, and cash.

The male suspect was taken into custody and charged with several felonies.

Months later on Oct. 2, another Washington police department arrested the female suspect after a vehicle pursuit. The female suspect currently faces multiple charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, forgery, theft, and endangerment with a controlled substance.

“Incredible teamwork by Redmond PD and our partner agencies in bringing these suspects to justice!” RPD shared on social media.

